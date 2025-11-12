Leerink Partnrs Has Weak Forecast for Genmab A/S Q4 Earnings

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

