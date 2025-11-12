Leerink Partnrs Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NAMS opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.05.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,666,321.36. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $3,874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,450. This trade represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

