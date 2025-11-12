LB Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of LB Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

