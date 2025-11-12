Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.49. 5,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,389,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 97.50% of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

The Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in global companies of any market capitalization. The funds selection process aims to identify global megatrends and themes that are likely to shape the future.

