Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.23, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,132 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,702,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 856,568 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

