Lagrange Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (LA)

Lagrange (LA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Lagrange has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lagrange has a total market cap of $81.55 million and $19.61 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lagrange alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lagrange Token Profile

Lagrange launched on May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org.

Buying and Selling Lagrange

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.41619063 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $26,691,802.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lagrange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lagrange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lagrange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.