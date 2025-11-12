Knightscope (KSCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Knightscope to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. Knightscope had a negative return on equity of 213.31% and a negative net margin of 282.34%. On average, analysts expect Knightscope to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of KSCP stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knightscope by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Knightscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Knightscope from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

