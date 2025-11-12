KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.8%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

