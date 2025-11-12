King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $886,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.