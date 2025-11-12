King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 32,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,606,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 111,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.