KickToken 1-Day Volume Hits $0.02 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $162.49 thousand and approximately $0.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00010118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00133914 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

