Kelleher Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 390.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 16,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,727,000. M&G PLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 870,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,678,000 after acquiring an additional 366,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $326.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $624.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.53.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.