KBC Group NV Sells 183,954 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Workday were worth $109,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

