KB Financial Group (KB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect KB Financial Group to post earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $3.2015 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 3:00 AM ET.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:KB opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
