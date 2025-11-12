KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

KANZHUN Stock Down 0.1%

KANZHUN Dividend Announcement

KANZHUN stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. KANZHUN has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

The business also recently announced a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in KANZHUN by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,311,000 after buying an additional 3,819,347 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in KANZHUN by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KANZHUN by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,844,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

