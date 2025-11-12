KAITO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $209.04 Million (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. KAITO has a total market cap of $209.04 million and $12.60 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAITO token can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KAITO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KAITO

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai.

Buying and Selling KAITO

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.84144886 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $13,046,941.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars.

