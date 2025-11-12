Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 59,214 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.60% of Janus Henderson Group worth $36,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

