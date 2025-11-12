Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of F5 worth $88,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after purchasing an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F5 by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after buying an additional 226,231 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 40.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 228,790 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.04 and a 1-year high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $262,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $6,297,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

