Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,446.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,326.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,462.09.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

