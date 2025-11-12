Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $65.09 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.