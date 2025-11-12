JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.87 and traded as high as GBX 137.80. JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 137.20, with a volume of 2,863,786 shares traded.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.27.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
