Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

