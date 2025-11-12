Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier Sells 4,000 Shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) insider Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total value of C$49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,592.83. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position.

Cascades Stock Up 2.3%

Cascades stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 185,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.17.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.

