JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

