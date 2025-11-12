Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $27.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.8947.
JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack In The Box from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Jack In The Box from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
Jack In The Box stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.20. Jack In The Box has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
