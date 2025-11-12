J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

