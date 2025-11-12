iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,202,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

BATS:USMV opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

