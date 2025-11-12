iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.09 and traded as high as C$46.16. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$46.15, with a volume of 2,239 shares.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.32.
About iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility Index (USD) (the Index), net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in securities of one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate (iShares ETFs) and/or international equity securities.
