iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.56. 9,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.