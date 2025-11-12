iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAUM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter worth $76,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 21.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

Shares of IAUM stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.