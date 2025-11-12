iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 274.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

