Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 327,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 838.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 243,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.06.

Shares of TER opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,411.48. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $294,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

