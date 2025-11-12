Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

