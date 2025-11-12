Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

