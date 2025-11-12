Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 355.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 155.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $364,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.