iRadimed Corporation (IRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

iRadimed has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect iRadimed to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

iRadimed Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. iRadimed has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

