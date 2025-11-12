iRadimed Corporation (IRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
iRadimed has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect iRadimed to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
iRadimed Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. iRadimed has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.04.
iRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
