iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) Trading 3.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 50,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iQSTEL in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03.

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.34 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iQSTEL stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.53% of iQSTEL as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iQSTEL Inc, through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services.

