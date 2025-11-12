Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vontier (VNT)

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2025 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vontier had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Vontier had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.