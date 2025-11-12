Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 982,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,472,000 after buying an additional 114,112 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,579,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,738,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after buying an additional 183,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $113.52.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

