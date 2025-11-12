Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 992,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,876% from the average daily volume of 33,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0744 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035.

