Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after buying an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 680,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

