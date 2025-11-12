International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

IBM stock opened at $313.98 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.