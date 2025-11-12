Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as low as C$2.36. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 56,872 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research raised Intermap Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intermap Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72.

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

