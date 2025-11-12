Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 144,922 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,147,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 654,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,798,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $219,486,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 44,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 1.5%

Intel stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.79 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

