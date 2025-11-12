Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.0 million-$910.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.9 million.

NYSE:INSP opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $216.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $220,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.5% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

