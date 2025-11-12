Innventure (INV) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innventure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
Innventure has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innventure’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Innventure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innventure
|$1.22 million
|-$78.19 million
|-2.10
|Innventure Competitors
|$1.28 billion
|$24.78 million
|-9.16
Profitability
This table compares Innventure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innventure
|-20,429.67%
|-33.64%
|-25.35%
|Innventure Competitors
|-435.83%
|-649.90%
|-16.65%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innventure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innventure
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3.00
|Innventure Competitors
|1043
|2447
|5069
|281
|2.52
Innventure currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.0% of Innventure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Innventure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Innventure beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Innventure Company Profile
Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
