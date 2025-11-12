Innventure (INV) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innventure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Innventure has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innventure’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innventure alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innventure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innventure $1.22 million -$78.19 million -2.10 Innventure Competitors $1.28 billion $24.78 million -9.16

Profitability

Innventure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innventure. Innventure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Innventure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innventure -20,429.67% -33.64% -25.35% Innventure Competitors -435.83% -649.90% -16.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innventure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innventure 1 0 2 2 3.00 Innventure Competitors 1043 2447 5069 281 2.52

Innventure currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Innventure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Innventure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innventure beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Innventure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.