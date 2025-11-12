Inhibrx Biosciences (INBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.94) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inhibrx Biosciences to post $105 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Inhibrx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $11,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,330.50. This trade represents a 83.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inhibrx Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibrx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

