Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 134,824 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,824 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.95.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

