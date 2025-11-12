Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $514.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.05 and its 200 day moving average is $529.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

