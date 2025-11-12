Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,434 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,318.64. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,597.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

